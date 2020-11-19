A colleague posted a direct warning on Facebook: “Say that word again and Batman will come to slap you!”

A priest said something similar and more. In his homily last Nov. 13, Jesuit Fr. Ro Atilano quoted Jelou Galang of ScoutMag in so many words as saying that “it is time for us to stop romanticizing our Filipino resilience because it normalizes suffering, diminishes the hardships of others, and leaves no responsibility to the officials to do better.

“If I may add, that it validates human suffering as part of God’s plan. ‘Pagsubok lang ito na pinadala sa atin ng Diyos, kaya natin, ito.’

“While it may be consoling to hear such personal faith affirmation, it is also an opportunity for us to learn the right Christian theology on human suffering.”

True resilience, Atilano said, “is when we learn to take care of each other so when disasters happen again there will be less or zero casualty. True resilience is learning from experience and science and becoming stronger, wiser, and more responsible after each calamity. Incidentally, this is also what Jesus in the Gospel today reminds us by recalling the great flood in the days of Noah. As a people and nation, we have to be like Noah and his family—stronger, wiser, and more responsible.”

Ironically, there is a government agency named Project Noah (Nationwide Operational Assessment of Hazards) which is the Philippines’ primary disaster reduction and management program.

I don’t know why the immortal piece “Jewels of the Pauper” on the Filipino’s unperishable spirit, written by the great Jesuit Fr. Horacio de la Costa, comes to mind right now. What would he have written in this present situation?

We are a people made numb and dumb by our leaders and those in power especially during and in the aftermath of catastrophes. We are a people benumbed and bedumbed. So like being put under an anesthetic. The prefix be- suggests being made so, as in belittled, besieged, benighted, etc. The words “resilient” and “resilience” add to the numbing and the dumbing. Even the Pinoy’s incomparable sense of humor and grit in the midst of disaster can only do so much. (Behold someone in a mermaid costume splashing in the flood, a game of pool in waist-deep water.)

Talked down to, even served up sexist jokes during a most tragic situation, many are often left to themselves until the next catastrophe while government officials play the blame game or even diminish the work of their truly concerned equals. But thank heavens for the private creative initiatives of those behind feeding programs such as ARMK, individuals and groups that hit the ground running to provide hot meals when disaster strikes.

We are a people benumbed and bedumbed, but we should refuse to be made so.

