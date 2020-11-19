P6.9M worth of ‘shabu’ seized from female suspect with ties at Cebu City Jail

CEBU CITY, Philippines – One kilogram of illegal drugs believed to be shabu was seized from a female suspect in an early morning buy-bust on Thursday, November 19, 2020, here.

Operatives from the Cebu City Police’s Intelligence Branch Office (CCPO-CIB), together with agents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), arrested Jeanneth Gadiane Abayan along Camia Street in Barangay Tisa.

Illegal drugs weighing a total of 1.02 kilograms, with a street value amounting to P6.9 million, were seized from Abayan, who is 33 years old and a resident of Barangay Duljo Fatima.

According to police reports, Abayan was considered a high-valued target (HVT) with the capacity to dispose around one to two kilograms of shabu per week.

Investigators also found out that her husband, identified as Graham Abayan, is currently detained at the Cebu City Jail in Barangay Kalunasan for drug charges.

They are conducting follow-up investigation after the female Abayan told them she sourced her illegal drugs supply from a certain inmate in Cebu City Jail identified as Balo.

Abayan is now under police custody, and will be facing complaints for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 (Republic Act No. 9165).

/bmjo