Travelling to Cebu City from outside Cebu? Here are things to take note of

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Individuals living or currently staying outside Cebu Province who wants to go to Cebu City may need to take a second look at their schedules since Cebu City will be implementing additional requirements for them starting November 20, 2020.

Executive Order No. 105 of Mayor Edgardo Labella will take effect on Friday, which means that all Cebu City-bound passengers in the seaports and airports will need to secure the additional requirements especially the Authority to Enter (ATE) certificate which can be applied for online in this link www.mic.cebucity.gov.ph.

The city government said that individuals traveling for medical reasons must submit the results of a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test taken three days prior to the travel, a medical certificate or referral to the hospital in Cebu City, and a valid identification (ID) card.

For government employees going to the city for official business, they only need a medical certificate, travel, or mission order from their office, and government agency ID.

Authorized Persons Outside of Residence (APOR) working for private institutions will need to submit a PCR test result, work or travel order from the company, roundtrip tickets or travel details, and confirmed booking of accommodation.

For individuals with appointments in an embassy or government agencies, also need to submit a PCR result, bring a valid ID, appointment papers, and roundtrip tickets or travel details.

Locally Stranded Individuals (LSIs) will also need a letter coordination and JTV COVID shield travel authority aside from the PCR test. Similarly, cadaver transfer will need the same documents along with a death certificate.

Tourists and non-essential travels are allowed as long as the passengers can submit a PCR test result, travel itinerary, booking and accommodation, and roundtrip tickets or travel details.

The Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has already set up platforms and assistance desks in all ports for the arriving passengers.

“Well we in the ports, ( seaport and airport) continue to be in the staging area sa Pier and in the arrival area sa Airport, aron ma monitor gyud ang arrival nga passengers for Cebu City,” said Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the EOC.

The city urged travelers to follow the above guidelines for a smooth entry to Cebu City. /rcg