Real estate group aids Ulysses recovery efforts in Ilagan

Following Typhoon Ulysses’ widespread destruction last week in the province of Isabela, real estate advocacy group A Better Real Estate Philippines (ABREP) mobilized volunteers to provide crucial support to displaced families in Ilagan.

A state of calamity was declared in Isabela as unprecedented flooding ravaged the northern province, forcing at least 2,500 families out of their homes, said local officials. Up till now, the government and members of civil society are rushing to continue rescue efforts as well as bring essential goods to the affected.

We’re fighting to make the industry better for Filipinos, but now we realize our responsibility to help goes much further. ANTHONY LEUTERIO President A Better Real Estate Philippines

“Many of our fellow Pinoys are out there and still need help. We’ve already managed to gather and distribute some supplies, but there is still more work to be done if we want to help,” said ABREP President Anthony Leuterio.

With over 72,000 members from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, ABREP coordinated efforts to gather basic necessities, such as sacks of rice, noodles, water, and canned goods, which members from their Ilagan chapter then distributed to the victims of Typhoon Ulysses on Tuesday and Thursday.

ABREP is a coalition of real estate practitioners, including brokers, salespersons, and appraisers, that formed just last week as part of a movement to amend the Real Estate Service Act of 2009 (RESA) to make the real estate industry a more inclusive job market.

According to Leuterio, it was clear that ABREP had to mobilize since they had the numbers and the resources.

“This is very tragic and unexpected. We only started our group just recently, but when we saw the damage we knew we had to act,” said Leuterio. “We’re fighting to make the industry better for Filipinos, but now we realize our responsibility to help goes much further. We are continuing to gather more supplies and hopefully, we can reach more families sooner.”