5 typhoon evacuees in Marikina City test positive for COVID-19, says mayor

MANILA, Philippines — The number of typhoon evacuees in Marikina City who have tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has climbed to five, Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said Sunday.

Teodoro said the local government has conducted surveillance testing of 12,000 residents in evacuation centers as part of early detection of COVID-19 to prevent an outbreak of the virus in temporary shelters.

“Out of 12,000 na sinurveillance testing sa mga evacuation center, may 153 na naging reactive sa rapid test doon sa antibodies, and out of that 153, may lima na nagpositibo at nasa quarantine facilities,” he said in an interview with ABS-CBN’s Teleradyo.

(Out of the 12,000 who went through surveillance testing in evacuation centers, there are 153 who were reactive to rapid antibody tests, and out of that 153, five have tested positive for coronavirus and are now in quarantine facilities.)

Teodoro said the close contacts of the five patients have tested negative for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the mayor also said he has coordinated with the National Housing Authority (NHA) regarding the houses in Marikina that were destroyed due to the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses, which had triggered severe flooding in the city.

“Ina-assess, tinitingnan kung sino ‘yung mga kababayan natin sa evacuation center na sira talaga ang bahay totally, ilan ang partially damaged,” he added.

(They are trying to identify which among the evacuees have houses that were totally and partially damaged.)

Local authorities were also given the directive to look at the actual state of the damaged houses so that the city government can identify the kind of aid it can offer to affected residents.

Teodoro, however, said that the poor whose houses were destroyed will be prioritized in the provision of housing materials that were donated by private entities.