IN PHOTOS: Quarantine violators ‘request’ community service instead of paying fine

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 28 individuals caught violating quarantine protocols in Cebu City spent their Sundays cleaning the floor of Pasil Fish Market.

This after they requested to the city government to do eight-hour community service instead of paying the fine of P500. The people rounded up were caught on Sunday, November 22, for violating the city’s health protocols against the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“They requested if they can do community service instead because they don’t have enough money to pay the fine,” said Raquel Arce, chief of the Prevention Restoration Order Beautification Enhancement (PROBE) team of Cebu City.

Arce, in a phone interview with CDN Digital, said the city allowed community service from quarantine violators only if this would be done voluntarily.

“Also, we allowed them for humanitarian purposes. But we always tell violators caught to prepare or look for ways to pay the P500 fine since it’s in the ordinance,” said Arce in Cebuano. /dbs