Police apprehend 150 people during Lapu-Lapu fiesta

The violators did not wear face masks, were drunk, were caught smoking in public places

By: Futch Anthony Inso - Correspondent/CDN Digital | November 22,2020 - 07:46 PM
These are some of the 150 health protocol and curfew violators at the Gun-ob Police Station in Lapu-Lapu City on November 21, 2020. | Photo courtesy of Lapu-Lapu City PIO

These are among the health protocol violators (excluding the man with a handcuff), who were caught during the Lapu-Lapu City fiesta celebration on November 21, 2020. The violators were brought to the Lapu-Lapu City Police Station 3 in Barangay Gun-ob. | photo courtesy of Lapu-Lapu City PIO

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Around 150 individuals were apprehended by the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) on Saturday, November 21, 2020, for violating the health and safety protocols during the city’s fiesta celebration in honor of its partroness, Virgin dela Regla.

Police Colonel Arnel Banzon, city director of LCPO, told CDN Digital that of this number, 95 had violated the city’s curfew ordinance, 33 were caught not wearing their face masks, 13 were apprehended for drunkenness, and two for public smoking.

Two residents from, Cebu City and five from Mandaue City were also apprehended for violating the Executive Order of Lapu-lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan which prohibits non-Lapu-Lapu residents from visiting the city during its fiesta celebration from November 20-21, 2020.

“Most of them have already paid the fine of P1,000 and were set free immediately,” Banzon said.

On Friday, November 20, 2020, the LCPO has also apprehended 127 individuals for violating the health and safety protocols.

Banzon also described the fiesta celebration yesterday as generally peaceful./dbs

