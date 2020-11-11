Lapu mayor reminds public: Liquor ban still in effect

Upcoming Feast of Our Lady of the Rule

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan is reminding the public that the liquor ban in the city is still in effect, even during the fiesta celebration in honor of Our Lady of the Rule on November 20 and 21, 2020.

Chan gave this reminder on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, as the city continues to discourage mass gathering and prevent the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Paragraph 2, Section 5 of the Executive Order no. 2020-048-O or An Order Establishing the updated Omnibus Guidelines to be Observed During the Period of Modified General Community Quarantine in the City of Lapu-Lapu states that “The drinking or consumption of any type of liquor in any public place in the City of Lapu-Lapu shall continue to be prohibited.”

Police Colonel Arnel Banzon, the new city director of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), also gave the same reminder to the public, adding that bars and other establishments who offer alcoholic beverages are still not allowed to operate.

“Bawal ang inom karon. Wala pa’y open nga bars, wala pa’y inom gyud nga gi-allow nato ana,” Banzon said.

(Drinking liquor is still prohibited. There are no bars opened yet, because we really don’t allow drinking liquor.)

Banzon also said that in order to monitor this well, they will intensify their border inspections during the fiesta days.

Meanwhile, Chan also issued on Wednesday Executive Order (EO) no. 2020-084, or an Order Establishing Guidelines during the Observance of the Annual Fiesta of the City of Lapu-Lapu.

The EO set the guidelines for the novena masses, motorcade, vendors, and religious activities that are allowed during the fiesta celebration.

It also discourages Oponganon to invite visitors outside Lapu-Lapu City during the fiesta days on November 20 and 21.

“Pwede ra gyud maghikay ang tagbalay for their own, para sa ilang pamilya, but dili para sa mga bisita. We discourage, we disallow nga dunay mga bisita nga ma-imbita gikan sa laing lugar,” Chan said.

(Households can celebrate on their own, for their own family but not for visitors. We discourage, we disallow inviting visitors from other places.)

Data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas shows that Lapu-Lapu, which is under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), has 64 active COVID-19 cases as of November 10, 2020.

