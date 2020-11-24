EOC, CCPO prepare for Christmas season

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) are preparing for the Christmas season by intensifying monitoring and the implementation of health protocols.

The EOC has met with shopping mall owners for the incoming Christmas rush where people are expected to flock to malls to buy gifts and enjoy the sales and promos the establishments will be putting up.

Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor, said that while there is expected gatherings in establishments, the implementation of the health protocols can keep the coronavirus at bay.

“The economy is slowly recovering, and the way to keep this up is to observe the minimum health standards for the safety of the customers, the workers, and everyone around us,” said Garganera.

Police Colonel Josephino Ligan, the director of the CCPO said that the police are also preparing for the Christmas rush.

Since most malls are in Barangays Mabolo, Hipodromo, Apas, and Lahug areas, the Police Station 4 or the Mabolo Police Station has been briefed.

The CCPO will also help augment the station especially on days closest to Christmas.

“At the back naa gihapon tay kabalaka nga mospike ang COVID-19. The people are moving the virus. With easing out the restriction, there is a possibility nga mosaka ang cases. Dapat naa gyoy community consciousness,” said Ligan.

Ligan urged the establishments to be conscious of the health protocols and regulate their customers. /rcg