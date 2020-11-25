Mayor Cortes turns over new firetrucks, modern command center to MCDRRMO

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines– Mandaue City’s four new fire trucks and the renovated state-of-the-art command center were blessed and turned over to the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MCDRRMO) today, November 25, 2020.

The blessing and turnover ceremonies were led by Mayor Jonas Cortes.

“Magtinabangay ta kay karun’g panahuna lisod gyud kaayo, kung mapun-an pa og sunog simbako lang graben’g lisoda gyud ato’ng budget tied up na, financially tied up na ta,” said Cortes.

“Ato ning tarungon ato’ng panerbisyo ha, tabangan ta mo, tabangi sad ko ninyo kay kung unsa inyo’ng binuhatan mo reflect sa Mayor, gitaron’g na ta ning command center,” added Cortes.

The brand new ladder truck and three penetrator fire trucks procured by the city government from Germany arrived last November 18, 2020. These are hoped to boost the city’s fire fighting capabilities.

The ladder truck costs P74 million while the penetrator trucks are worth P15 million each.

The renovation of the command center started last May 2020 and costs P14 million.

The ceremony was also attended by the city councilors, office heads, and DRRMO personnel./rcg