LTO-7 opens largest one-stop shop, district office in Carcar City

CARCAR CITY, Cebu, — The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) opened its largest district office in the region in a 1.3-hectare lot at Barangay Valladolid in Carcar City, the southern border of Metro Cebu on Wednesday afternoon, November 25, 2020.

LTO-7 Regional Director Victor Caindec said that the property was developed through a public-private partnership with a company called Roadready PH.

The company invested P129 million worth of land acquisition development for the district office where they will manage the one-stop-shop for the motor vehicle inspection as requirements for licenses, medical exams, drug tests, driving proficiency training, practical driving tests, and motor vehicle insurance.

The one-stop shop is already ready to accept clients by the time the district office opens.

The LTO-7 in the meantime will manage the on-site district office where licensing, renewal, examinations, and other agency-related transactions will be made.

“The government did not spend a dime on these projects. You know, it is difficult for us to find companies who will want to venture in a partnership with us, and we at LTO-7 is fortunate that this company trusted our agency’s credibility to shed out this amount of investment for our district office,” said Caindec.

The new district office is expected to be operational by December 2020 depending on how fast the current LTO-7 Carcar City District Office can transfer and the installation of the necessary software.

The new LTO-7 district office is located at least 500 meters away from the main Cebu South Road but is easily accessible by vehicle users.

As of now, with respect to minimum health protocols, the capacity of the district office will be at 50 persons or clients per day.

Much of the remaining space is still yet to be developed, but Caindec said that an actual driving ground will be built around and within it for testing and driving lessons.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia praised the LTO-7 for their project that would make it easier for residents in the southern part of Cebu to have their vehicles registered and checked in the one-stop-shop.

She said that this new LTO-7 district office will not only benefit Carcar City but the rest of the towns beyond the city.

The governor hopes that LTO-7 would continue to support the province of Cebu with the rising use of private and public vehicles in all towns and cities.

A week ago, the LTO-7 also opened a new district office in Ronda town, two towns away from Carcar City or at least 47 kilometers away to the south. ###