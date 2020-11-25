Radaza inaugurates new building, port terminal in Barangay Mactan

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines– Lapu-Lapu City Lone District Representative Paz Radaza led the inauguration and blessing of the Multi-purpose Building and Port Terminal at Angasil Port on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in Sitio Angasil, Barangay Mactan.

The ceremony was also attended by former congresswoman Aileen Radaza, Association of Barangay Council (ABC) President Eduardo “Eddie” Cuizon, Barangay Mactan, and other barangay officials.

Angasil Port, one of the busiest public maritime facilities in the city, is home to passengers, tourists, and cargo, traveling and in transit from and to the main island and island barangays in the city.

The multi-purpose building was a project of the younger Radaza, with a budget of P20 million.

Aside from accommodating passengers and tourists waiting for their trips, the multi-purpose building will also be home to the Barangay Mactan and other government offices.

Paz mentioned that she continued the projects in Angasil which were started during her term as the Mayor of the city.

“Lisud gyud ang kahimtang diri sa una kung mobyahe ta padulong ug gikan sa atong mga isla. Aside sa pagpalapad sa dalan ug sa causeway, nitabang sad diri si Cong. Aileen sa paghatag aning multi-purpose building, nga akong gitapos isip congresswoman karon sa syudad,” Paz said.

Mactan Punong Barangay Evaristo Dihayco thanked the Radazas for the multi-purpose building.

“Salamat sa inyong walay undang nga pagtabang dili lang sa Barangay Mactan, sa mga taga isla, kung dili sa tibook syudad”, Dihayco said.

The Barangay chief also thanked the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for the implementation of the project./rcg