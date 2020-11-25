Cebu to honor Serging Osmeña on Dec. 4

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The whole Cebu Province will be celebrating the birth anniversary of late Senator, Cebu Governor, and Cebu City Mayor Sergio “Serging” Osmeña, Jr., on December 4, 2020, which Malacanang declared as a special non-working holiday.

President Rodrigo Duterte has released a presidential proclamation declaring Friday, December 4, 2020, a special holiday for the entire province in honor of Cebu’s beloved Serging.

“It is but fitting and proper that the Province of Cebu will be given full opportunity to celebrate and participate in the occasion with proper ceremonies subject to community quarantine, social distancing, and other public health measures,” said the President.

As for Cebu City, Mayor Edgardo Labella said it will be adapting the holiday as well since Serging was a mayor of Cebu City for three terms in 1955, 1959, and 1964.

“He was elected mayor for several terms. We should give him honor and recognition. If the Province of Cebu is going to honor him, there is no reason for Cebu City not to do so,” said Labella.

The mayor said he already submitted his manifestation to the Office of the Executive Secretary of the President adopting the holiday for Cebu City as well.

Labella, prior to being the mayor, has been the proponent for the naming of a street at the North Reclamation Area as Sergio Osmeña, Jr. Road, which remains a major thoroughfare in the area.

As of now, there are no plans revealed yet for the commemoration of Serging Osmeña’s Day on December 4, save for the traditional wreath-laying ceremony at his statue at the Plaza Sugbo grounds. /rcg