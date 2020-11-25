Lapu police probe E.O. violators during fiesta

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines– The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) is now investigating the video that was posted on Facebook, which reportedly violated the Executive Order (E.O.) of Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan that prohibits Oponganons from inviting visitors during the fiesta celebration of the Virgen dela Regla on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

Police Colonel Arnel Banzon, director of LCPO, told reporters that they are already investigating the incident for possible charges that they will be filing against those responsible for the activity.

In the live-streaming video that was posted on Facebook, a live band was seen with people dancing, an implication that not only family members attended the event.

The post was already deleted by its uploader.

“From there, seguro we will be preparing appropriate charges sa ilaha, if makita nato nga naay kalapasan,” Banzon said.

Although Chan’s E.O. allows the holding of a thanksgiving feast, it was also specified that the feast shall only be open to family or household members.

Chan for his part revealed, that they have already identified the place and the uploader of the video.

He said that the incident happened in Barangay Pajo, where the mayor serves as a former Barangay Captain.

“We already identified and nagpaabot ta sa feedback sa (police) station 3,” Chan said.

Those who found violating the E.O. may face a penalty of fine and imprisonment./rcg