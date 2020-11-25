MCPO officer tests positive for COVID-19

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines- The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) has recorded one new active case of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Police Colonel Jonathan Abella, the MCPO director, said that last week, one of their Quarantine Control Point (QCP) personnel has tested positive for the virus.

The QCP personnel is asymptomatic and is now in the City Resource Management and Development Center (Cremdec) building, located in Barangay Taptap, Cebu City.

The MCPO was declared Covid-free last September 9, 2020.

The MCPO’s total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 33 with 32 recoveries.

Infected police officers are entitled to receive financial assistance worth P50,000 from their regional office while officers who were hospitalized in the line of duty will receive financial assistance of P100,000. These provisions were ordered by Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Debold Sinas and released by Camp Crame on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

“Nakita niya (Sinas) nga dako og tabang ang financial support sa ato’ng mga (personnel) nga nahospital, nasakit,” said Abella./rcg