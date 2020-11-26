‘Pasko sa V. Rama’ to push through amid pandemic

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Saying that it is a symbol of hope amid the pandemic, Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama said the annual “Pasko sa V. Rama” will push through this year.

The Pasko sa V. Rama is a yearly Christmas celebration featuring a belen and lantern making contest along V. Rama Avenue, which is known as the city’s famous “Christmas Street.”

“Nindot kaayo tan-awon ang V. Rama kada Pasko og angay lang kini padayunon arun naay makitang kanindot ang mg taga Dakbayan sa Sugbo,” said Rama in a press conference on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

(The street of V. Rama looks very beautiful every Christmas time so this should be continued so that Cebuanos have something beautiful to look at.)

The project will be launched at the Espina Compound on December 1, 2020, and rhe awarding will be on January 8, 2021.

Mayor Edgardo Labella has allocated P474,000 for the celebration, a bit lesser budget for the prizes and other expenses compared to last year’s budget of P500,000.

Read: Cebu City government allots P500K for ‘Pasko sa V. Rama’

The main contests would still be the belen-making and lantern-making contests, which would be participated by residents along V. Rama Avenue.

The prizes of the belen contest will start from P1,000 for consolation prize up to P20,000 for the grand prize.

The prizes for the lantern contest will also start from P1,000 for consolation prize up to P15,000 for the grand prize.

Health protocols

This contest has been a tradition in the area, attracting both local and foreign tourists to the stretch of road each year.

This year, the city government will be ensuring that health protocols will be followed, especially for individuals who want to check the belen and lanterns.

Rama said that there is no need to worry because spectators will be walking the whole stretch of the street to see the decorations, so there will be no risk of crowd gatherings.

Although the pandemic is ongoing, Rama said that Christmas should not be stopped as this is the only holiday left that Cebuanos are looking forward to.

Even though people can’t hold Christmas parties and other traditional activities due to the pandemic, Rama hopes that the Pasko sa V. Rama will provide enough light to raise the festive spirit during Christmas.

/bmjo