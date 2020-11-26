Bogo City is COVID-free, again

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Bogo City is once again free from active cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This after the city government, on Thursday, November 26, 2020, announced that their lone COVID-19 patient has fully recovered and that there were no new cases recorded in the past 15 days.

“Nahibalik na kita nga zero active cases mga pinalangga namong Bogohanons human nga si Patient 157, nadeklarar na nga fully recovered,” the local government said in a statement published on social media.

(We’re back to having zero active cases, our fellow Bogohanons after Patient 157 was declared to have been fully recovered.)

“Sulod sab sa 15 ka adlaw, wala na kitay natala nga bag-o nga new confirmed COVID-19 case diri sa atuang Dakbayan nga Matahum,” they added.

(In the past 15 days, we haven’t recorded any new confirmed COVID-19 cases in our beloved city.)

Bogo City is a sixth-class city located approximately 97 kilometers north of Cebu City, the province’s capital./dbs