Bogo City left with just one active case

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Nanay Elena (not her real name), Bogo City’s Patient No. 157, celebrated her birthday at the city’s quarantine facility on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

She is the lone patient, who continues to recover from the coronavirus disease, after Bogo City in northern Cebu did not log any new case of the infection in the last two weeks, the city’s advisory said.

Nanay Elena’s husband, Patient No. 156, has earlier died due to his infection.

“She has fought hard [against] what COVID has done to her life and she is very close to winning!,” the city’s advisory reads.

“Let us together help pray for Nanay’s recovery and let us all together wish her a happy birthday. Despite whatever, life is beautiful… and so is she,” it added.

Bogo City is approximately 98 kilometers north of Cebu City.

