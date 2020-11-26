Mayor Cortes wants spaghetti wires fixed

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines– The Mandaue City government is having enough of unsightly dangling wires on its streets.

According to lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mayor Jonas Cortes, the Mayor has ordered the utility, cable, and telecommunication companies operating in the city to fix their sagging wires to ensure the safety of Mandauehanons and prevent accidents.

Last November 24, a grade 9 student from Barangay Mantalongon in Dalaguete, Cebu died after he was electrocuted by a danglng wire.

“Dili sa Mandaue pero sa uban’g lugar nga naay makuryentehan tungod sa nagkawil-kawil nga utility lines mao na nga ato nang tagaan og ultimatum ang utility, cable, electrical companies nga ayuhon ang ila’ng spaghetti wires, as a matter of fact usa sad ni sa problema sa ato’ng Mandaue City Command Center kay ang mga spaghetti wires nakaali sa mga CCTV cameras, so gipang identify na ni nato kaning mga areas nga naay spaghetti wires aron ato’ng ipauna sa utility companies nga ipaayo,” Ibañez said.

Ibañez said that the concerned companies have sworn to fix their utility lines.

“Ato’ng utility companies nihatag na sad sila og ilaha’ng commitment nga ayuhon nila ang mga nagkawil-kawil nga utility lines, ang atoa nalang is to give them a push para mas mapadali,” he said.

Ibañez said that the order is different from the proposed ordinance authored by Councilor Joel Seno, placing all electrical and telecommunication wires and cables underground within the business districts of the city. The ordinance was passed in the first reading./rcg