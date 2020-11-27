No more drug testing required in renewing, applying for driver’s license in CV

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) will no longer require drug testing in getting or renewing a driver’s license.

This was revealed by LTO-7 regional director Victor Caindec in a Facebook post on Thursday night, November 26, 2020.

“This is good news to everyone in Region 7 because this new order will reduce the fees of the public once they renew or apply for a license in our offices,” said Caindec.

The pronouncement was based on a Memorandum by LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante dated November 11, 2020, but received on November 26.

Under Republic Act 10586, or the Anti Drunk and Drugged Driver Act of 2013, the mandatory drug tests for license requirement has been revoked.

But in the same year in 2013, a resident in Toledo City, Dulcisimo Tuldanes, filed a case questioning the memorandum of the Department of Transportation and Communications (now DOTr) LTO Assistant Secretary Virginia Torres.

Tuldanes filed a declaration of nullity of a memorandum dated June 27, 2013, issued by Torres, in her capacity as LTO chief, implementing RA 10586, which repeals Section 36 (a) of RA 9165.

In 2018, the Court of Appeals 19th Division reversed and set aside the decision of Toledo City RTC.

A few months after, the no drug test policy was again halted due to the motion for reconsideration filed by the aggrieved party.

“In view of the finality of the Court of Appeals decision dated 09 March 2020, all are hereby directed to cease and desist from requiring driver’s/conductor’s license applicants in Region 7 to undergo the mandatory drug testing,” the memorandum of Galvante read.

LTO-7 was the only regional office nationwide that required a mandatory drug test due to the temporary restraining order filed.

“Nalipay ta nga na-resolve na ang issue sa korte. This is a welcome development ug dako na ni nga tabang kay maibanan na ang gastohan sa mga mokuha og lisensiya sa atong mga licensing centers,” said Caindec.

(We’re happy that this issue has been resolved in the court. This is a welcome development and a huge help since this will save applicants of license from additional expenses when applying or renewing at licensing centers.)

/bmjo