DTI urges malls to hold sales promos online

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-7 revealed that they have already issued 56 sales promotion permits to malls and commercial establishments in Cebu in line with the upcoming Christmas celebration.

Earlier, the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the region said they are preparing to monitor sales promotion activities to avoid mass gatherings, just like what happened to a shoe store in Barangay Lahug where social distancing was no longer observed by excited customers.

Ines Cajegas, chief of the Consumers Protection Division of DTI-Cebu Province, told CDN Digital that they will not restrict malls from implementing sales promotions as long as they can control, mitigate, or manage large crowds.

“If you apply the traditional or physical sales promotion activities and techniques, ang tendency is for us to look very discriminatingly. Amo gyud nang klaruhon ang inyong mechanics kung nag-provide bana ug control measures on how to mitigate, or control, or manage large crowd, making sure nga dili mo-attract ug super large crowd ang atong mga sales promotion,” Cajegas said.

“Kay if you cannot convince us sa inyong application nga mao na inyong sales promotion, then we would not approve it,” she added.

Ines Cajegas, chief of the consumer protection division of DTI-Cebu Province. /Futch Anthony Inso

She added that the agency is encouragingbusiness establishments to hold their sales promotions online to prevent large crowds in their physical stores.

“Their promotions should be online, the giving of discounts, the giving of freebies, etc. The paying, including the ordering, para dili na mo-anha ang consumers sa tindahan ba,” Cajegas said./rcg