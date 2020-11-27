Low turnout of jeepneys in Cebu City’s Balik Pasada Program noted

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two weeks have passed since the Cebu City government has launched the Balik Pasada program, yet only 168 jeepneys have returned to ply the city’s streets.

Councilor James Cuenco, head of the Cebu City Jeepney Task Force, said that it seemed dissapointing that fewer jeepneys went back on the road amid the clamor for them to do so.

Furthermore, only 78 of the qualified drivers returned to get their identification cards.

“Not profitable daw kuno mo byahe ra sila ug rush hours. (It was not profitable because they could only get to travel during rush hours),” said Cuenco.

However, the task force is looking on the brighter side that even with fewer jeepneys, it can be assured that these jeepneys are road-worthy and compliant to the health protocols.

The roads will also not be overwhelmed because there is no sudden influx of traditional jeepneys. Instead, they have been slowly returned to the streets.

Cuenco said that the roll-out would continue, although there would be no one-stop-shop anymore.

Instead, the jeepney operators will have have to individually go to the transportation agencies for inspection.

The city targeted a total of 1,355 units to be back on the streets for the Balik Pasada program, and only 12 percent had been achieved.

Mayor Edgardo Labella reminded the jeepney operators to be compliant for the health protocols and traffic rules or else they would be suspended again./dbs