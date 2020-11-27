No sched for commercial flights yet in upgraded Bantayan Island Airport

The Bantayan Island Airport, though already open, cannot accommodate commercial flights just yet, local officials say. | CDN Digital photo Morexette Marie Erram

BANTAYAN ISLAND, Philippines – The upgraded Bantayan Island Airport may have already welcomed at least four planes on its opening on November 27, 2020.

But more works need to be done before the facility can operate and start accommodating commercial flights, local officials announced.

Lawyer Steve Dicdican, general manager of Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA), said the ceremonial event last November 27 was primarily to promote Bantayan-bound routes.

“We were looking for a window of opportunity, the (perfect time) to market, promote (the route and destination) before the (coronavirus disease 2019) vaccine (arrives),” said Dicdican.

Dicdican said that although the extended 1.2-kilometer runway and terminal has been completed, they still need to do ‘finishing touches’ on the airport.

“It’s not totally complete yet. We still need other works to be finished before we can actually start accepting commercial flights,” he explained.

Four different flights, carrying a total of 90 passengers, marked the ceremonial opening of Bantayan Island Airport on November 27.

The airport is located in Santa Fe town, one of the three municipalities comprising the island, and was once a community airport before it was upgraded to become a commercial one.

MCIAA and the Cebu Provincial Government entered into an agreement to upgrade the airport.

Construction of the P94 million runway extension and terminal upgrade began last June 2019 and is expected to be finished before 2020 ends. /rcg