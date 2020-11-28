In Photos: Cordova fire victims get food packs from LGU

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Families that were displaced by the Friday morning fire in Cordova town are now temporarily housed at the Cordova Central School.

An advisory from the municipal government said that Mayor Teche Sitoy-Cho and Poblacion Barangay Captain Remar Baguio made sure that the affected families have a place to stay while they rebuild their burnt homes.

The fire in Purok Calan 1 in Barangay Poblacion was reported at 9:50 a.m. on Friday, November 27. It damaged a total of 15 homes and displaced 51 families.

Mayor Cho, who visited the fire site on Friday, led the distribution of food packs and face masks to the fire victims who also received a donation of used clothing from the San Roque Parish.

Photos below are courtesy of the Municipality of Cordova: