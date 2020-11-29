3 healthcare workers in Bohol province test positive for COVID-19

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Three healthcare workers at the Gov. Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital were the most recent addition to the active cases of the coronavirus disease in Bohol province.

A COVID-19 Information Bulletin that was posted on the hospital’s official Facebook page this Sunday morning, November 29, said that the three were made to undergo polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and their test results showed that they have the infection.

“They are in isolation & quarantine and are doing well,” the advisory reads.

“Contact tracing protocols according to strict data privacy guidelines is now underway. We will continue to monitor their progress closely and issue relevant bulletins as the need arises. Let us continue to pray for their quick recovery and for the safety of their families,” it added.

The hospital also gave the assurance that they “continue to maintain the most stringent infection control protocol and occupational safety standards to ensure the safety and well-being of our HCWs (health care workers) the render the much-needed malasakit and care to our sick brethren.”

With the coming holidays, hospital management is also asking all Boholanos to continue to be vigilant against the spread of the infection and continue to observe the need for hand hygiene, the use of face masks and face shields, and the need to observe physical distancing.