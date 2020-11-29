Weathering the Storm: Kapwa Cebu tirelessly serves amid the COVID-19 pandemic

A well-known English author, Douglas Adams, once wrote: “To give real service you must add something which cannot be bought or measured with money, and that is sincerity and integrity.” With actions fuelled by these noble virtues, Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu has been providing genuine service to the underprivileged despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The threat of the coronavirus outbreak could not and will not stop the Foundation in its mission to assist the marginalized sector of Cebu and its environs.

Since its inception in 1992, the Foundation has not faltered in uplifting countless people’s lives as it served a total of 278,112 clients. More than that, Kapwa’s efforts are centered on its flagship program dubbed, “Pangga-a Sab Ko,” which provides medical and psychosocial assistance to children suffering from Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). This program has nurtured back to health over 110 cancer survivors and currently supports more than 60 children who are still fighting the big C through chemotherapy. Indeed, this program provides a never-ending beacon of hope to these precious children and their families.

As we all know, fighting cancer is tough and fighting it amid the COVID-19 pandemic makes it even tougher. Due to the devastating economic effects of the community quarantine, the families of our children with cancer beneficiaries are severely affected by company closures and mass layoffs. They are really struggling where to find additional financial resources to keep up with new out-of-pocket costs and to sustain the children’s chemotherapy treatment.

Despite all of these seemingly insurmountable odds, the Foundation has found ways to ensure the continuous support for the children under its care. While facing enormous challenges during these uncertain times, Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko keeps on walking with them, holding them up, and never leaving them no matter how long it takes.

Standing by its commitment in prioritizing and addressing the needs of the children with cancer, the Foundation continued releasing to them their chemotherapeutic drugs and other supportive medicines. Because of travel restrictions, these needed medications were also shipped to the beneficiaries living in Bohol and Leyte through cargo ships. Additionally, payments for their hospital bills and laboratory procedures were settled promptly. The lack of public transport during the lockdown was not a hindrance as the Foundation provided a safe and comfortable ride to the beneficiaries as they underwent chemotherapy treatment in Cebu City. Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko also ramped up its work by rendering valuable assistance in the processing of travel clearances of patients who are from Bohol, Leyte, Southern Leyte, and Zamboanga del Sur. Through the donation of San Miguel Corporation, Cebu Centennial Lions and Leo Clubs District 301-B2, and Ms. Nonie Uy, the Foundation evenly distributed 70% Isopropyl/Ethyl alcohol to the families of the beneficiaries.

Because the COVID-19 pandemic prompted all of us to stay at home, the Foundation launched relevant online psychosocial support projects which include art therapy, storytelling, singing workshop, and therapeutic singing. These projects boosted the physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing of our beloved beneficiaries. Truly, these virtual activities made life at home fun, productive, and meaningful.

Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu celebrates its 28th year of service on November 29, 2020. This significant milestone propels the Foundation onward and forward as it helps develop a healthy community.

As part of its month-long celebration, the Foundation conducted its first ever virtual surgical, medical, dental, and optical mission for the “Pangga-a Sab Ko” program beneficiaries and their families. This worthwhile online activity catered to 48 clients from the provinces of Cebu, Bohol, Leyte, and Southern Leyte. Indeed, the altruistic service of 13 health and medical practitioners created a lasting impact in the wellbeing of the patients served.

With overwhelming gratitude, KKMK-Cebu wants to thank its benefactors, donors, partners, volunteers, and members for its significant contribution in helping the Foundation spread and sustain its work. The Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc., Alpa Foundation Inc., JEG Development Corporation, SM City Cebu, International Pharmaceuticals Inc., Simon Enterprises Inc., RGMA Network Inc., Chateau de Busay, and City Government of Cebu are the remarkable institutions that help Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko move forward. Incredibly, they have exemplified boundless generosity. To all of them, we gratefully say, “Daghang salamat sa inyong padayon nga pagpangga!”

Thus, as we continue to spread our work, we earnestly behoove everyone to join the fight against childhood cancer. More than ever, these dear children are leaning on your kindness and benevolence because cancer can’t wait. During these uncertain times, a donation of any amount will immensely benefit the patients in their quest towards being cancer-free.

Those who wish to donate may contact 0933-194-0197. Or you may deposit your donation directly to Unionbank under account name: Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu with account number: 00-112-000066-2. Thank you very much.

