No new COVID-19 cases reported in Mandaue City on Nov. 28

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Active cases of the coronavirus disease in Mandaue City slightly dropped on Saturday, November 28, after the city logged two new recoveries and no new cases of the infection.

Its new recoveries are MC2503 from Barangay Labogon and MC2484 from Paknaan.

With their addition, Mandaue City’s recovery now totals to 2, 254. Its active cases, on the other hand, dropped from 98 to 96 on Saturday while the city’s death count remained at 170.

This is the first in about two weeks that the city did not log any new cases of the infection.