Robredo says ‘trolls’ reflect leader’s behavior and leadership brand

MANILA, Philippines — A public official’s behavior and brand of leadership will reflect on the type of followers he has.

Vice President Leni Robredo said this as she continues to battle misinformation, lies, and the rampant attacks of “trolls” in social media.

During her Sunday radio show with Ely Saludar, Robredo recounted how she faced trolls on various social media platforms since she assumed office in 2016.

The Vice President recalled the usual tricks and sources of disinformation being spread online every time she did something good—from her short stint to the Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-illegal Drugs up until her recent efforts for typhoon victims.

“Makikita mo ito, Ka Ely, ang mga trolls Hindi kaagad maka-react, eh. Parang naghahanap ng—naghihintay ng command galing sa taas,” Robredo said.

“Pero makikita mo naman kung saan nanggagaling ito. Makikita mo kung saan galing ito at time and again, kasinungalingan talaga. Halos lahat na sinasabi nila,” she added.

She also cited how some trolls set up a Facebook account falsely named after one of her daughters to spread hate messages.

“Sobrang evil talaga iyong pag-iisip. Obviously, obviously, Ka Ely, parang gumagawa-gawa ng something kasi kapapasa lang ng [anak] ko doktor na siya ngayon. Ganoon iyong ginagawa nila, Ka Ely, kapag medyo may achievement ka, may ginagawa ka o may na-accomplish ka, hihilahin ka pababa,” the Vice President said.

However, the opposition stalwart noted that she “all for criticizing public officials” to hold them accountable as long as the arguments being raised are factual.

She then claimed that she does not believe in the “Messianic complex” or entrusting a leader to become everyone’s “savior.”

“Hindi ako naniniwala na may isang—iyong parang Messianic Complex na ako iyong savior ng lahat, walang ganoon, eh. Iyong para sa akin, Ka Ely, ang solusyon ng mga suliranin natin nasa atin mismo,” Robredo said.

“Pero dapat, ini-inspire natin iyong tao na gumawa ng kabutihan. Eh kapag nai-inspire mo iyong tao na maging sinungaling, kapag nai-inspire mo iyong tao na lahat kabastusan iyong lumalabas sa bibig, reflection iyon sa iyo.”

She added: “Iyong binibiktima mo, hindi nababawasan. Ang nababawasan ikaw. Iyong naniniwala sa kasinungalingan mo, iyon iyong nabiktima mo, hindi iyong object ng kasinungalingan.”

In a separate tweet on Sunday, Robredo, addressing another rude criticism online, said: ”Leaders who bring out the worst in people are not what our country needs.”

In a previous speech meant to update the public on the government efforts in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent spate of typhoons, President Rodrigo Duterte unleashed a barrage of tirades against Robredo for allegedly making it seem that he is missing in action amid the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses.

Duterte even threatened to be Robredo’s nightmare should the latter decided to seek the Presidency in 2022. He also implied that the opposition stalwart is having an affair.

