Cebu militants hold Bonifacio Day protest

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Members of a Cebu-based militant group will converge at the Fuente Osmeña Circle in Cebu City this morning, November 30, to remind the Duterte administration of the need to already address the “many issues confronting the nation.”

But in compliance with health and safety protocols, the Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino (BMP)-Cebu, a Sanlakas Cebu affiliate, said that they will only deploy around 30 members during their gathering.

The protest will focus on the following issues:

1. junking of the Anti-Terror Law

2. need to provide relief to those affected by massive lay off and retrenchment caused by the pandemic and those affected by recent calamities

3. need to ensure affordable prices of goods and commodities

4. health security, not a tool for business and profit

“The Duterte administration should be reminded that the Filipino people are already sick and tired of the many issues confronting the nation. If Bonifacio were alive today he could have waged a struggle to protect the interest of the Filipino masses. This is a wake-up call for the Duterte government where people played an important role [in] changing the course of history.” said Teody Navea, the BMP-Cebu Chairperson.