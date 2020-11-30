IATF to tackle supposed health protocol violation in Cebu event graced by Roque

MANILA, Philippines — The alleged violation of health protocols in Cebu where presidential spokesperson Harry Roque was present will be taken up at the COVID-19 task force’s meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte, pandemic response chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. said Monday.

“I will reserve my comment on that considering we have an IATF [Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases] discussion on this,” Galvez said in an interview on ABS-CBN News Channel when sought to comment on the supposed rules breach.

“We will be having a meeting with the President today. So, I will reserve my comment considering that he’s my fellow secretary,” he added.

Roque was met with criticism online for attending an event in Bantayan Island, Cebu and delivering a speech before a crowd which allegedly did not observe physical distancing.

The Palace official himself admitted being surprised by the large crowd at the event which he attended, but assured that he observed physical distancing and reminded the attendees to observe minimum health standards.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said a fact-finding initiative will be conducted into the event attended by Roque along with the aid distribution activity of Senator Manny Pacquiao in Batangas where health protocols were also supposedly violated. / gsg