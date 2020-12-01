Mandaue active cases still at 94; no new cases reported in 3 days

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | December 01,2020 - 09:42 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – In the last three days, Mandaue City did not log new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Data released by the City Public Information Office show that the city’s most recent active case, a 30-year-old male resident of Plaridel Street in Barangay Alang-alang, was reported on November 27 yet.

But the city continues to log additional recoveries, a total of eight from November 27 to 30. Four of its new recoveries were reported on November 27 while two each were reported on November 28 and 30 respectively.

The city’s November 30 recoveries are MC2528 from Barangay Banilad and MC2517 from Tipolo.

As of Monday, November 30, the city recorded a total of 94 active cases; 2,256 recoveries; and 170 deaths.