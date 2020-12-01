LPA, tail-end of frontal system to bring rains over parts of southern Luzon, Eastern Visayas

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area and a tail-end of a frontal system are expected to bring rains over the Bicol region and Eastern Visayas on Tuesday, the weather bureau said.

At 3 a.m. Tuesday, the LPA was spotted at 375 kilometers east of Legazpi City, Albay, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its daily weather bulletin.

The weather bureau warned that flash floods or landslides may occur during moderate to at times heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the tail-end of a frontal system is seen to affect the eastern section of Southern Luzon. Northern and Central Luzon will likewise be affected by the northeast monsoon.

The northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies with light rains over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, and Quezon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, meanwhile, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains will likewise prevail over the rest of the country brought about by localized thunderstorms.

This may also cause flash floods or landslides, Pagasa warned.

Luzon and Visayas will have moderate to strong winds from northeast to northwest with moderate to rough coastal conditions.

Meanwhile, light to moderate winds from the northwest to southwest as well as slight to moderate sea waters will prevail over Mindanao, Pagasa said.