F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton positive for Covid-19: FIA

Sakhir, Bahrainp—World champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) and will miss this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix, Formula One’s governing body FIA announced Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

“In accordance with COVID-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines in Bahrain he (Hamilton) is now isolating,” said an FIA statement.

“The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 will ensure no wider impact on this weekend’s event.”