F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton positive for Covid-19: FIA

Agence France-Presse December 01,2020 - 03:43 PM

Mercedes’ British driver Lewis Hamilton steps out of his car after winning the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit in the city of Sakhir on November 29, 2020. | Photo by HAMAD I MOHAMMED / POOL / AFP

Sakhir, Bahrainp—World champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19)  and will miss this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix, Formula One’s governing body FIA announced Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

“In accordance with COVID-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines in Bahrain he (Hamilton) is now isolating,” said an FIA statement.

“The procedures set out by the FIA and Formula 1 will ensure no wider impact on this weekend’s event.”

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.