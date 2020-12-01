Palace declares Dec. 4 special non-working holiday for entire Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Malacañang declared December 4, 2020, a special non-working holiday for the entire Cebu island to commemorate the late former senator, Cebu governor and Cebu City mayor Sergio “Serging” Osmeña Jr.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, on December 1, 2020, issued Proclamation No. 1056. It amended Proclamation No. 1053 which was signed on November 18, 2020, to include the three independent cities – Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu.

“It is but fitting and proper that the people of the Province of Cebu and the cities of Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, and Mandaue be given full opportunity to celebrate and participate in the occasion with appropriate ceremonies, subject to community quarantine, social distancing, and other public health measures,” portions of the document read.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier issued a presidential proclamation declaring Friday, December 4, 2020, a special holiday for the entire province in honor of Cebu’s beloved Serging.

At that time, however, the proclamation did not specifically mention it also covered the tri-cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu.

This prompted Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella to submit his manifestation to the Office of the Executive Secretary of the President adopting the holiday for Cebu City as well.

Labella, prior to being the mayor, has been the proponent for the naming of a street at the North Reclamation Area as Sergio Osmeña, Jr. Road, which remains a major thoroughfare in the area.

As of now, there are no plans revealed yet for the commemoration of Serging Osmeña’s Day on December 4, save for the traditional wreath-laying ceremony at his statue at the Plaza Sugbo grounds. /rcg