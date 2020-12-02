Fate of Inter-LGUs TPUJs to be known by Dec. 7

CEBU CITY, Philippines – It seems that there is light at the end of the tunnel for traditional public utility jeepneys (PUJs) doing cross-boundary travels.

Councilor James Anthony Cuenco, in a recent press interview, announced that the city’s Jeepney Task Force is expected to reach a decision on the fate of TPUJs with inter-local government routes by next week.

“We need one more week to assess the resumption of TPUJs in Cebu City,” said Cuenco in a mix of English and Cebuano.

“By the end of this week (first week of December), the task force may be able to provide their assessment and by Monday (December 7), come up with a decision,” he added.

TPUJs, or old jeepneys, only resumed operations in the streets of Cebu City last November 20 even if the city was already downgraded to modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) last September.

MGCQ, the most relaxed form of community quarantine, allows old jeeps to go back on the streets, provided that operators and drivers must implement health protocols, particularly physical distancing.

RELATED STORY: 43 TPUJ units given go-signal to resume operations

As of December 1, Cuenco said TPUJs’ return in Cebu City’s roads was smooth, and that they haven’t received any formal complaints of health standards being violated.

“But this is expected considering there are still only a few units approved to return on the streets, and only a few drivers who have claimed their Balik Pasada ID,” he added.

Citing data from the city’s Jeepney Task Force, the councilor said of the over 700 units that have registered to the city government’s program, only 128 were given the go-signal to return to the streets.

He also said only 78 drivers have claimed their Balik Pasada ID.

Balik Pasada is the name of the city-initiated program that aims to help TPUJ drivers and operators go back to their means of livelihood.

But Cuenco said they are hoping these figures will increase, especially with the Holiday season which, they said, is a busy time for commuters.

“December is a busy month and we’re expecting, anticipating for their number to grow,” he said in Cebuano.

A total of 1,355 TPUJ units were identified and targeted to be deployed back on the streets.

/bmjo