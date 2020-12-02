Mandauehanons told not to be complacent despite zero infections in last 5 days

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is reminding residents to not be complacent and to always observe health protocols against the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) even with the recent drop in the number of reported infections.

For five straight days now, the City did not log any new cases of the virus.

Lawyer Lizer Malate, the city’s EOC head, said that one of the reasons behind the zero result is because they only had below 100 COVID-19 testings the past days due to the long weekend.

“It is not something to be complacent, nakadawat mig report no nga ang mga tawo nikumpiyansa. The zero result, unfortunately is also related nga medyo gamay ang testing capacity for the past four days because of the long weekend,” Malate said.

Malate said that the Norkis Park COVID-19 facility usually conducts 100 to 200 tests per day.

The city’s COVID-19 positivity rate is also now below two percent.

Mandaue City’s total number of active cases according to the recent data released by the city’s Public Information Office (PIO) now stands at 70 while the number of recoveries is now at 2,279 after the city logged five new recoveries.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths remains at 170./rcg