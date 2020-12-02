Mandaue City launches online business permit application /renewal

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Businesses in Mandaue City can now apply for and renew business permits online.

The Mandaue City Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) has launched today, December 2, 2020, the new eBPLO to fastrack the application and renewal of business permits in the city.

From 16 to 19 steps in the previous process, it has now been trimmed down to just three steps. And now the BPLO has simplified the process more by going online.

” Dili na ta mag over restrict by being too strict on the pre-requisites, we make it simpler for them and then after sa issuance sa business permits adto na ta mag-enforce mao na ang kalahian sa Mandaue City nga innovation nato although it’s the same system, we made it customize sa ato, mao nang in a way dako og pressure sa Mandaue City, being the first Highly Urbanized City (HUC) that will be using this, tanan online,” said lawyer Lizer Malate, BPLO, and Emergency Operations Center head.

Malate said that the online licensing system is also their preparation for the upcoming renewal of business permits in January 2021.

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes said that the purpose of the eBPLO aside from streamlining the processes of the licensing office, diminishing red tape, and helping the businesses, is also to avoid face to face transactions that might be the reason for the spread of the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“Kani advantageous sa ato’ng kaigsuonan, hilabi na sa business sector kay ma streamline na ang grabeng taasa nga processes sauna, tungod naa man ta sa pandemicc maglikay ta sa face to face (application),” said Cortes.

With the system, applicants can upload the needed documents, pay for their transactions, and monitor the status of their applications.

According to Malate, there are now at least 16,000 business registrants in the city./rcg