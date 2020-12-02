A child and his mother need help for chemotherapy

A five-year-old boy and his mother from Barangay Don Pedro Rodriguez, Bogo City, Cebu need financial assistance to help boost their ongoing fight against cancer.

Ellie John was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma on March 19, 2020. One month prior to his diagnosis, his mother noted an enlarged lymph node on the left side of his neck. Then a few weeks after, the number of enlarged lymph nodes multiplied. He also had intermittent abdominal pain and loss of appetite. These alarming symptoms prompted his mother to seek medical consultation at a hospital in Bogo City. Medications were given without relief. To acquire further assessment, his mother decided to bring him to a hospital in Cebu City and sought consultation from a pediatric hematologist-oncologist. Several laboratory tests and diagnostic procedures were performed. The results came in and it confirmed his diagnosis. Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma is a type of cancer that originates from the lymphatic system.This debilitating disease is characterized by tumors that develop from lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell. Because of the recent advances in treatment, prognosis for people with this disease have improved.

Compounding the problem, his 31 year-old mother, Mar Lou Jessa Sinangote, was also diagnosed with Chondrosarcoma on October 12, 2020 after an ultrasound-guided core needle biopsy on her right leg mass. A chest x-ray was also done and the result revealed that there is already a spread of cancer cells in her lungs. A few days before her diagnosis, she had body weakness and felt an increasing and disturbing pain on her right leg. Chondrosarcoma is a type of cancer that usually begins in the bones or in the soft tissues near the bones. Some types of chondrosarcomas grow slowly but others grow rapidly and have a high risk of metastasis.

Based on the treatment protocol created by her attending physician, Mar Lou will be having 6 cycles of chemotherapy that will be given every 21 days and must be started at the soonest possible time. On top of that, her son is currently on the delayed intensification phase of his chemotherapy treatment that will last for four years. Ellie John’s first dose of chemotherapy was administered on March 20, 2020.

“EJ,” as he is lovingly called by his family, is a jolly, polite, and smart boy. Despite the overwhelming challenges of his illness, “EJ” is very optimistic that he would be cured. He even dreamed to become a doctor someday. As the only child of the family, he is greatly loved and valued. His mother has to quit from work because of their health condition.

Mar Lou and Ellie John are in the middle of a cancer storm, wrestling with cancer and its treatment. Yet, even with a life-limiting illness, Mar Lou is trying to stay positive and rising above the fears of what lies ahead for her and her son. “I give it all to God because I know that He will never leave me,” she stated. “I hope Ellie John will finish his chemotherapy and will be cancer-free. I also pray that God will extend my life a little bit more and see him cancer-free,” she added.

Due to the costly nature of Mar Lou and EJ’s treatment, their financial resources are not enough to cover all their medical expenses. They are running out of resources, yet overflowing with hope and faith that a loving community of people would help them. Thus, they are sincerely pleading for financial support to help save their precious lives.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through cellphone number 0933-194-0197 or kindly deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip. Thank you very much.