Cebu City continues with single-digit number of new cases in December

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu City seems to be having a good start this December.

This as the city, on December 2, 2020, recorded its fifth consecutive day of having single-digit number of new confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases with eight as of December 2, 2020, data from the regional health office showed. In the December 1 bulletin, Cebu City only had one new case.

But local officials here continue to remind citizens to always follow health protocols, especially with Christmas drawing near.

Councilor Joel Garganera, who heads the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC), said the recent coronavirus statistics is a welcoming development.

Still a no to Chirstmas-related gatherings

“But then again, this is not enough for us to be complacent. You have to be compliant since it’s already December and we’re anticipating a lot of activities,” added Garganera in Cebuano.

He also disclosed that the EOC has denied ‘a lot of requests’ from various individuals and groups to hold Christmas-related gatherings.

“Timan-e ninyo og mag-gather man mo diha at the end of the day mouli mo, and then especially Christmas, labi na Misa De Gallo pag-uli ninyo, custom na gyud na nato nga mogakos, mohawok sa atong inahan ug ginikanan, mo bless and that is very dangerous gikan ka og dako nga group, gathering, if you are not being mindful”, he said.

(Remember that when you gather, at the end of the day, especially since it’s Christmas and there is Misa de Gallo, when you go home, it’s custom to hug, kiss and bless our parents. That is very dangerous coming from a group gathering if you are not being mindful.)

As of December 2, latest COVID-19 bulletin from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) showed that the city only has 215 active cases of the infection.

Cebu City’s modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) status has been extended by the national government up to December 31, 2020.

/bmjo