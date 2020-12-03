Rama: Coastal clean-up should be institutionalized
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama said there is a need to institutionalize the coastal clean-up drive in the city, citing the importance of taking care of the environment on a consistent basis.
Days ahead of the planned coastal clean-up on Saturday, December 5, 2020, Rama said that the legislation to institutionalize the city’s Coastal Clean-Up Task Force is already on its third reading.
Rama said the goal of the City Council is to create lasting legislation that would prompt the city government to establish a long term and sustainable plan for the rehabilitation of the city’s river systems.
“Eventually we will be institutionalizing the (coastal) clean-up. The ordinance is now on its third reading. That will establish the quarterly clean-up drives and September 9 as the International Coastal Clean-up Day,” said the vice mayor.
In the meantime, the task force will be holding the scheduled clean-up drive on Saturday along the major river systems, including the Tinago and Tejero Creeks.
City government and barangay personnel will be conducting the clean-up drive along with a few volunteers.
The number of cleaners will be limited as the city remains to be under the Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.
The task force assured the public that the cleaners and volunteers will follow the minimum health protocols to protect them from the COVID-19.
Rama, who established the task force, said that this is a form of offering to God as the city continues to suffer through the pandemic.
He said the pandemic should be a reminder to the public that everyone is a steward of the environment and has the duty to protect it.
“It is an event we need to look forward to because this clean-up is our offering to God,” said the vice mayor.
The vice mayor urged the public to also participate in the clean-up drive by cleaning their own areas in their homes as this “small act” would impact the cause in a “big way.”
/bmjo
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.