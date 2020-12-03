Rama: Coastal clean-up should be institutionalized

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama said there is a need to institutionalize the coastal clean-up drive in the city, citing the importance of taking care of the environment on a consistent basis.

Days ahead of the planned coastal clean-up on Saturday, December 5, 2020, Rama said that the legislation to institutionalize the city’s Coastal Clean-Up Task Force is already on its third reading.

Rama said the goal of the City Council is to create lasting legislation that would prompt the city government to establish a long term and sustainable plan for the rehabilitation of the city’s river systems.

“Eventually we will be institutionalizing the (coastal) clean-up. The ordinance is now on its third reading. That will establish the quarterly clean-up drives and September 9 as the International Coastal Clean-up Day,” said the vice mayor.

In the meantime, the task force will be holding the scheduled clean-up drive on Saturday along the major river systems, including the Tinago and Tejero Creeks.

City government and barangay personnel will be conducting the clean-up drive along with a few volunteers.

The number of cleaners will be limited as the city remains to be under the Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The task force assured the public that the cleaners and volunteers will follow the minimum health protocols to protect them from the COVID-19.

Rama, who established the task force, said that this is a form of offering to God as the city continues to suffer through the pandemic.

He said the pandemic should be a reminder to the public that everyone is a steward of the environment and has the duty to protect it.

“It is an event we need to look forward to because this clean-up is our offering to God,” said the vice mayor.

The vice mayor urged the public to also participate in the clean-up drive by cleaning their own areas in their homes as this “small act” would impact the cause in a “big way.”

