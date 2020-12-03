No Christmas bonus for Lapu gov’t employees this year

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Hall employees will not be receiving their Christmas bonus this year.

This was announced by Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan today, November 3, 2020.

“Kabaw gyud ta nga kapos ta sa kwarta. Daghan pata’g kagamitan, nga magamit nato sa mas importante pa sa atong panglawas karon sa atong mga kaigsuonan,” Chan said.

Chan, however, said that if President Rodrigo Duterte will order local government units (LGUs) to give Christmas bonuses to their employees, then there’s nothing he can do but to comply.

“If there is a mandate from the president nga tagaan ang mga empleyado ug bonuses, mangita pa gyud mi ug asa mi’g i-realign nga kwarta nga pwede namong ihatag,” he added.

Chan also asks city hall employees to understand his decision which was spurred by the current health crisis brought by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Chan, however, assured city government employees that they will still receive their 13th-month pay.

Aside from that, the city will also give 5 kilograms of rice and ham to all of its employees./rcg