Curfew hours in Cebu City to be adjusted for Misa de Gallo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City residents will not need worry that they will be violating the quarantine protocols and curfew for the Misa de Gallo.

Mayor Edgardo Labella said in a phone interview with reporters that there would be adjustments done for the city’s curfew hours to accommodate the Misa de Gallo usually conducted between 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. from December 16 to December 24.

The current curfew hours of 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. will not be able to cover the said proposed four Mass schedules per night and dawn by the Archdiocese of Cebu for its parishes.

“Since the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has issued guidelines, we will also adopt some of their guidelines. Tomorrow or Monday, an Executive Order will be issued,” said Labella.

He added that the health protocols should be taken into consideration for all parishes around the city especially the 50 percent capacity limit and maintaining the social distancing protocol.

Furthermore, the city government is continuously coordinating with the Archdiocese of Cebu and Archbishop Jose Palma for the protocols to be set in the parishes.

The archdiocese is asking for two scheduled Masses at night and another two Masses at dawn so that parishioners will be divided into batches and no crowding will occur.

Labella said he was willing to allow this set-up but the Executive Order must be polished before its release. The mayor is expected to release the order by Friday, December 4, 2020, or by Monday, December 7, 2020.

The guidelines for the Misa de Gallo will be based on the recommendations of Councilors Dave Tumulak and Philip Zafra who have been tasked to coordinate with the parishes on behalf of the city.

In recent statements, Tumulak said that each parish had requested certain allowances for their parishioners including allowing some parishioners to attend the Mass at the parking lot.

Bigger chapels have also requested to be allowed to hold Misa De Gallo since their capacities are capable of handling more people./dbs