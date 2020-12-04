Bañacia wants to swab test Lapu-Lapu City’s PWDs

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The head of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) of Lapu-Lapu City has suggested to include the city’s persons with disability (PWDs) in its swab testing program.

Nagiel Bañacia, Lapu-Lapu City’s top disaster official, said that this way the city can identify the PWDs who might have contracted the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), especially since they are considered as a vulnerable sector.

“Humana man ta sa atong sectoral mass testing, isunod nato ang mga PWDs. Para mahibaw-an nato kinsa kanila ang nanginahanglan ug special attention,” Bañacia said.

Aside from the state of their health, Bañacia added that the livelihood of PWDs was also greatly affected by the pandemic, especially during the lockdown wherein they are restricted to go outside their residences.

“Ang atong society, dili pa gyud ta makaingon nga friendly sa PWD. I don’t even know a procedure or system how to take care of PWD, vis-a-vis the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

“Kung nahadlok ka sa COVID nga ordinaryo ka, kanang normal tang pagka-tawo, how about sa ilaha? Duna bayay daghang klase sa PWD, dunay buta, dunay mentally challenged,” he said.

Due to this, Bañacia said that he is planning to create a module for ordinary people that would teach them how to assist PWDs in times of calamity, such as the current health crisis.

Yesterday, the city celebrated the International Day of Persons with Disabilities with the theme “Building Back Better: Toward a Disability-Inclusive, Accessible, and Sustainable Post COVID-19 World.”/rcg