Mandaue active cases drops to 49

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Active cases of the coronavirus disease in Mandaue City dropped to less than 50 after 13 more patients were declared on Saturday, December 5, to have already recovered from their infection.

The city’s Public Information Office (PIO) reported that all of the new recoveries come from the community. They are from Barangays Subangdaku – 3, Labogon – 2, Looc – 2, Cabancalan – 1, Mantuyong – 1, Paknaan – 1, Tingub – 1, Tipolo – 1, and Umapad – 1.

Their addition increased to 2, 301 the city’s total number of recoveries.

Mandaue City’s active cases, on the other hand, is now at 49 since the city did not log any new cases on Saturday while its death count remains at 170.

On Friday, December 4, the city logged one active case of the infection and three recoveries.

