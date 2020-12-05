Senior citizen from Brgy Looc is Mandaue City’s new COVID case

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | December 05,2020 - 08:10 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – After six days of not recording any new cases of the coronavirus disease, Mandaue City logged one new case on Friday, December 4.

The patient, MC2580, is a 65-year-old male resident of Mabini Street in Barangay Looc.

With his addition, the city now has 62 active cases of the infection.

However, the city also logged three new recoveries coming from Barangays Tipolo – 2 and Bakilid – 1, on the same day increasing its recovery count to 2, 288 while its death count remains at 170.