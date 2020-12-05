Senior citizen from Brgy Looc is Mandaue City’s new COVID case
MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – After six days of not recording any new cases of the coronavirus disease, Mandaue City logged one new case on Friday, December 4.
The patient, MC2580, is a 65-year-old male resident of Mabini Street in Barangay Looc.
With his addition, the city now has 62 active cases of the infection.
However, the city also logged three new recoveries coming from Barangays Tipolo – 2 and Bakilid – 1, on the same day increasing its recovery count to 2, 288 while its death count remains at 170.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.