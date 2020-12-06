Opaw drug group member nabbed in Minglanilla buy-bust

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A man who is said to be a member of a notorious drug group in Cebu was arrested during a buy-bust operation in Sitio Taboan in Barangay Lower Calajo-an, Minglanilla town this Sunday morning, December 6, 2020.

The arrested individual was identified as Ruel Lañojan Nerosa, who is said to be a member of the Opaw Drug Group.

Nerosa was arrested in a joint operation by the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, the Minglanilla Police Station, and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas.

Law enforcers recovered suspected shabu weighing at least 50 grams and worth around P340, 000 and the buy-bust money from the suspect’s possession, said an advisory released by PDEA-7.

PDEA-7 said that a complaint for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Law of 2002 will soon be filed against Nerosa.