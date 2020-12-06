Someone built a shelter for stray dogs in Toril, Davao City

CEBU CITY, Philippines— In Barangay Toril in Davao City, someone built a home for stray dogs.

Netizen Dranreb Pascual was able to discover this shelter located in their neighborhood and snapped some photos on December 4, 2020, which he shared on a Facebook group called Toril Dog Lovers Community.

And as of December 6, the post has already been shared 733 times.

“I always jog [there] and always see dogs approaching that area. To my surprise, it was a shelter for stray dogs built by the owners of the house,” he said.

The shelter was build right outside a couple’s house. It has enough space for at least 10 dogs. Food and water are also provided for them to share.

In his post, Pascual thanked the owners of the shelter for giving stray dogs a home to protect them during the rainy season.

“Clap clap clap po sa family nga naga provide og food and shelter sa mga stray dogs diri sa may Doña Manuela, Toril. Merry Christmas mga mam ug sir God bless you more,” his caption read.

We still don’t know who are the kind-hearted couple behind the shelter. Whoever they are, they deserve to be recognized for this effort.

/bmjo

Related story: Act of Kindness: Mandaue City restaurant employee feeds stray dogs