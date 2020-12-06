PH logs 1,768 more COVID-19 cases; over 9,000 recoveries

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday, December 6, 2020, reported 1,768 additional cases of COVID-19, pushing the country’s caseload to 439,834.

In its 4 p.m. case bulletin, the DOH also reported 9,062 more recoveries, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients who recovered from the disease to 408,634.

Meanwhile, the country’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 8,554 after the DOH reported 29 additional fatalities.

Of the total number of COVID-19 cases, the DOH said 22,646 are active cases.

Upon validation, the DOH said it also found three duplicates, including one death, and were therefore removed from the total case count.

Moreover, the DOH reported that 10 cases “previously tagged as recovered were reclassified as deaths.”

Globally, over 64.35 million individuals have so far been infected by the new coronavirus, which originated from Wuhan City in China’s Hubei province late last year. More than 1.49 million have died from the disease across the world.

The virus causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people. It causes serious illnesses such as pneumonia on older adults and people with existing health issues

