In Photos: New Lapu-Lapu City plaza almost ready for public use

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | December 07,2020 - 11:54 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Lapu-Lapu City will soon open its newly renovated plaza to the public.

Mayor Junard Chan said that the new plaza will have areas that are specially designed for children, senior citizens, and Persons with Disability (PWDs).

Chan said that it will also have a dancing fountain, chess boards, and an exercise area. It will have 24-hour security and restrooms to ensure public convenience.

Photos below are courtesy of Junard “Ahong” Chan: