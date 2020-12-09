97 vehicles clamped in CCTO operation on Dec. 9

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Another batch of 97 vehicles were clamped early on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, during the road clearing operations implemented by the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO).

The clamped vehicles were illegally parked on roads in Labangon, Tisa, Capitol Site, and in Bawana in Barangay Guadalupe. The other vehicles were parked along Salvador Extension and M. Velez, J. Avila Street, Sepulveda, and Yakal Streets and along Elizabeth Pond.

“Mura og wla gyud matagam ning nanagiya og mga sakyanan niining mga baranggaya nga mag pataka lang gihapon og pamarking sa panahon sa kagabhi-on,” CCTO said in an advisory.

(It seems that owners of private vehicles in these barangays have never learned their lesson, the reason why they continue to park on the road at night.)

CCTO said they will continue to implement road clearing operations and prohibit illegal night parking in compliance with a 2004 ordinance.

Their road clearing operations will also free city and barangay roads of any obstruction and allow vehicles to pass in the event of an emergency.

Photos below are courtesy of CCTO: